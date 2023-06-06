New evidence confirms J6 'rioters' entered Capitol through unlocked door

More and more evidence is coming out now that casts serious doubt on the narrative assembled by Democrats that the Jan. 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol were an attempt at insurrection and the destruction of the American government.

While that is the portrayal delivered by Democrats in Congress, especially those on the special partisan committee appointed by ex-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in their attacks on President Trump, it's not accurate, according to a new report.

In fact, Just the News, in its own review of security tapes from the Capitol that day, has confirmed that a door on the west side of the Capitol "was left open and mostly unguarded for key moments during the Jan. 6 riot, allowing more than 300 people to enter the building unimpeded."

That was even as police fought to keep protesters out of other sections of the Capitol.

"The footage -- which confirms concerns first raised by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., two years ago -- shows an episode in a narrow hallway in the middle of the Capitol that began around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021 right after the first breaches were reported elsewhere in the landmark building," the report said.

There, police at the Capitol ushered a few intruders through the non-public Upper West Terrace hallway and out through an emergency exit.

A sign there told evacuees to "push until alarm sounds" and then the door would unlock.

"After one person exits, the doors appear to open from inside as 309 individuals pass through it over a period of less than 20 minutes from the outside," the report confirmed.

The report noted the circumstances are important because of the "fateful decision" to move a few intruders through the emergency doors, which likely "triggered the emergency fire system and unlocked the entrance, creating a new entryway for protesters and a new vulnerability for officers trying to protect the Capitol."

"Some people did enter the Capitol, not by committing acts of violence, but were literally let in," Johnson told the Just the News, No Noise television show.

The footage also could prove devastating on appeal to government attempts to prosecute those it accuses of trespassing.

Just the News also reported Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, who wrote a book on the Jan. 6 events, warned of the false story delivered to the American public by Democrats.

"They picked and chose what they wanted to expose during that sham committee," Nehls said. "They got people screaming, and they found the worst 10 minutes inside the Capitol. But when you truly see the video, there are hours and hours of no violence, non-violent protesters just walking around inside the Capitol, waving their flags, singing God Bless America.

"I mean, there are many, many people inside that Capitol building that day that didn't violate any law, didn't hurt anybody, didn't do anything wrong," he said.

Just a day earlier, Just the News confirmed that Democrats rigged the evidence they presented to the public.

They doctored the facts by adding audio to a silent security video for the hearings they pushed onto prime time television, the report said.

The report said the "Democrat-led House Select Committee to Investigate Jan. 6 doctored a key piece of its evidence, adding audio to silent U.S. Capitol Police security footage used to create a dramatic video montage for the opening of its primetime hearings last summer."

Just the News said it reviewed the original raw footage and interviews used.

"In at least two instances identified by Just the News, the panel's sizzle reel that aired live and on C-SPAN last June failed to identify that it had overdubbed audio from another, unidentified source onto the silent footage. Multiple current and former Capitol Police officials as well as key lawmakers and congressional aides confirmed that the closed-circuit cameras that captured the video do not record sound and that it was added afterwards," the report said.

