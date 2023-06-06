News giant bans reporters from using key trans word

The Associated Press, which stunningly still claims to be a source of "unbiased" news, now has banned journalists from using the word "transgenderism," a new report says.

It's because that "frames transgender identity as an ideology."

It is Tyler O'Neil who has explained in a commentary at the Daily Signal that the organization, which publishes a stylebook used by many journalists, is demanding journalists abide by the transgenderism ideology, but they are not allowed to think of it as an ideology.

The AP, he said, recently updated its requirements, and moves way beyond "bathrooms or pronouns."

"In a classic example of '1984'-style doublethink, good journalists are required to abide by transgender ideology, while denying that such an ideology exists," he explained. "AP's most recent style guide update—published Thursday—instructs them to use a person’s 'preferred' pronouns, deny that sex is a biological fact recognized at or before birth, and use the euphemism 'gender-affirming care' when describing experimental medical interventions that leave patients stunted, scarred, and infertile."

O'Neil explained, "The most recent update to the AP style guide is quite clear: 'Do not use the term transgenderism, which frames transgender identity as an ideology.' Yet the entire document is dripping with this ideology."

For example, it states, "Avoid references to a transgender person being born a boy or girl, or phrasing like birth gender. Sex assigned at birth is the accurate terminology."

Then it points out that sometimes sex assigned at birth isn't accurate.

It concedes that gender is a social construct, but says "the use of the phrase 'sex assigned at birth' implies that biological sex is also socially constructed, rather than a central reality of humanity that enables people to reproduce."

O'Neil said, "Transgender ideology relies on muddying the waters in this way, suggesting that transgender identity is the real fact, so changing a person’s body to match a gender identity opposite his or her biological sex is 'affirming,' rather than destructive."

"The document states that children can take 'puberty blockers,' which it describes as 'fully reversible prescription medication that pauses sexual maturation.' It does not note that the Food and Drug Administration has not approved drugs such as Lupron for that purpose, nor that authorities use Lupron to chemically castrate sex offenders."

The news organization "accuses 'opponents of youth transgender medical treatment' of citing 'widely discredited research,'" but doesn't let on that many pro-trans studies are, in fact, widely discredited.

The AP tells reporters to "avoid the word mutilation," because that's politicized and subjective. But it also applies accurately to the surgical removal of health body parts.

O'Neil also notes AP orders reporters to avoid terms like "biological sex," in light of the fact that opponents of transgenderism use that term to emphasize the truth of biology.

And there are no "preferred pronouns," only those that "they use."

Transgenderism is been put in a spotlight in recent months because of the fact that the Joe Biden administration has made promoting the ideology, along with abortion, a main agenda point for his tenure in office. Further, economic disasters that Anheuser-Busch and Target have brought on themselves in recent weeks – each corporation losing tens of billions of dollars in value – have been over their advocacy for the transgenderism ideology.

