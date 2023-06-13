News headlines now call for investigation of Bidens

A Democrat-orchestrated investigation – and indictment – has President Trump appearing in court on charges related to his handling of government documents.

So where, a growing number of editorials are asking, is the similar investigation of the Biden clan?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

A headline by Elizabeth Stauffer in the Washington Examiner said, "Let's apply the Jack Smith standard to Biden and Hillary Clinton," Smith being the prosecutor specially picked out by the partisan attorney general, Merrick Garland, to orchestrate something against Trump.

TRENDING: Popular retailer hit with bomb threats claiming it 'betrayed' LGBT community

She explained, "I read the Department of Justice’s indictment this weekend, and yes, it was a mess. Frankly, one can easily imagine former President Donald Trump ordering the movement of storage boxes from one location to another (and back again) and even waving a 'senior military officials'' attack plan in front of a writer for dramatic effect. Reckless? Yes. A violation of the law? Maybe. As corrupt as Hillary Clinton’s mishandling and destruction of classified material? Or the Biden family’s alleged influence-peddling operation? Not by a long shot."

"One need not defend Trump’s behavior as outlined in the indictment to point out that the Justice Department’s charges in this case are the result of selective prosecution. Consider, for example, the many cases of rule-bending and breaking that the DOJ has turned a blind eye to at Trump’s expense," the commentary said.

She cited, "In March 2019, Fox News obtained a copy of an internal FBI chart created during its 'Midyear Exam' investigation into Clinton’s use of a private server when she was secretary of state. The following comment appeared next to 18 U.S. Code 793 (f) , the section of the statute most applicable to Clinton’s case: 'NOTE: DOJ not willing to charge this; only known cases are Military, cases when accused lost the information (e.g. thumb drive sent to unknown recipient at wrong address.)'

"Call me crazy, but Clinton’s use of a private server, her subsequent deletion of more than 33,000 emails that were under subpoena with BleachBit, and the destruction of her personal cellphones with hammers sure sound like violations of 18 U.S.C. These measures go well beyond 'gross negligence,' which was how then-FBI Director James Comey described Clinton’s actions in the first draft of his exoneration memo."

Should the Bidens be investigated by the U.S. Justice Department? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 94% (16 Votes) 6% (1 Votes)

The commentary also cited the involvement of the FBI, the DOJ and even the briefing to Barack Obama regarding the fabrications in 2016 by Democrats and Deep Staters of the Russiagate collusion lies about President Trump.

And recent allegations about evidence of bribes being paid by Ukrainians to Joe Biden and Hunter Biden, "$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden."

She said, "In other words, a corruption case against the Biden family is on the verge of exploding. These are serious, damning allegations that, if proven, could cost the president much more than reelection."

Another headline bluntly said, "Biden family business needs its own special counsel."

That one, signed by "Washington Examiner," said, "Perhaps the worst argument against indicting former President Donald Trump is that the Justice Department failed to pursue strong cases against the Clinton and Biden presidential families. The right answer isn’t to let Trump skate free but, without ignoring political realities, to hold serious presidential corruption to account. This certainly applies to the obvious malfeasance of the Bidens."

It cited the "significant credibility to claims of corruption involving President Joe Biden himself." In fact, the reporting explains "that Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian owner of the Burisma energy company that hired then-vice presidential son Hunter Biden to a lucrative board position, reportedly called Joe Biden 'the big guy' during discussions of what reputable sources call a $5 million bribery scheme."

Various "reports are significant because they more directly link Joe Biden himself to what can only be described as massive influence-peddling — whether legal or illegal is to be determined — by multiple members of his family."

It said the Justice Department, "inexcusably," isn't being tough with the Bidens.

It quoted Andrew C. McCarthy, a former high-ranking federal prosecutor, explaining, "The telltale signs of illegitimate business are reticulated payment arrangements featuring shell companies, complex banking channels, and money transfers to people with no clear — and sometimes no plausible — connection to the provision of goods and services. Such practices are strongly suggestive of money-laundering. ... This is what one sees with the Biden-family transactions. So far, House Republicans have shown the use of 20 limited-liability companies for transferring funds — 15 of them established by Hunter while his father was vice president."

The Examiner said, "The obvious common thread is that none of it makes any sense for the foreign officials unless Joe Biden himself was lending a hand on desired policy outcomes."

And it said the DOJ's "inaction" is "incoherent and inexcusable…"

Rep. Mike Walz, a Republican, said there's a huge difference in the way the federal establishment appears to be protecting the Bidens, while attacking Trump.

"So many of his followers, so many of my constituents, and not just Republicans across the board from the political sphere, say this is hypocrisy, this is two-tiered justice. The erosion of trust is just devastating," he said.

He warned if the bureaucracy can do this to Trump, "they can do this to any American."

In an opinion piece at Fox News, U.S. Rep. James Comer bluntly asked, "Did Joe Biden sell out America? 4 things to know about Democrats' claims."

He's House Oversight Committee chief, and that team already has "obtained thousands of pages of financial records related to the Biden family and has traced millions of dollars from China and Romania to the Biden family and their associates. Americans are asking: What is the Biden family business? They don’t sell anything, they don’t have lucrative assets generating income, yet they receive millions from around the globe. What are they selling? "

"Influence and access," he said.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"President Biden has repeatedly lied to the American people about his family’s business dealings. Now, Americans are left wondering if Joe Biden was involved with them."

He continued, "The American people need to know if President Biden sold out the United States to make money for himself."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].