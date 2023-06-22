A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Newspaper giant denies reports of replacing editors with AI

Restructuring will affect employees in the 'low 3-digit number'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 22, 2023 at 7:09pm
(TRADING VIEW) – German tabloid company Bild has denied reports it is laying off parts of its editorial team and replacing staffers with artificial intelligence and “automated processes.”

The Guardian and other media outlets reported on June 21 that Bild’s parent publishing firm, Axel Springer SE, was planning to replace a range of editorial jobs with AI, citing an internal email.

However, Bild Group’s director of communications, Christian Senft, told Cointelegraph that the “reports are false” and that “with our current measures, we have no intention of replacing journalism with AI."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







×