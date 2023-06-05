A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
U.S. WorldIN THE MILITARY
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

NORAD reveals details of F-16s' encounter with aircraft that violated D.C. airspace

Fighter planes pursuing unresponsive Cessna Citation break sound barrier

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:15pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts an aerial refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker during Cope North near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 18, 2021. The annual exercise promotes stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon conducts an aerial refuel with a KC-135 Stratotanker on Feb. 18, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Duncan C. Bevan)

(FOX NEWS) -- A loud explosion sound heard in the Washington, D.C., metroplex area, and areas as far east as the Eastern Shore of Maryland and as far west as Manassas, Virginia, was the sonic boom of two military aircraft scrambling to catch up to a Cessna aircraft with an unresponsive pilot.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The city of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management reported that the boom heard on Sunday was in fact caused by an authorized Department of Defense (DOD) flight.

TRENDING: Welcome to Major League Baseball's struggle sessions

"The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight," the office said. "This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media influencer in coma after emergency C-section
Not Biden! Twitter co-founder has surprise endorsement for presidential race
NORAD reveals details of F-16s' encounter with aircraft that violated D.C. airspace
'The guy's got balls': Popular but little-known GOP governor expected to run for president
Sonic employee arrested after cocaine found in customer's hot dog
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×