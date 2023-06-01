North Korean health official elected to board of World Health Organization

(DAILY CALLER) – North Korea will serve on the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) until 2026 after being seated during the organization’s general assembly meetings this week.

Dr. Jong Min Pak of the North Korean Ministry of Public Health will serve on the executive board for a three-year term. Australia, Qatar, Ukraine, Switzerland, Barbados, Togo, Lesotho, Comoros and Cameroon were also elected to three-year terms.

The South Korean Foreign and Health Ministries condemned the decision, asking why the dictatorship is qualified to serve on the WHO board when it regularly ignores WHO and United Nations rules.

