A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money Politics U.S.ELECTION 2024
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Not Biden! Twitter co-founder has surprise endorsement for presidential race

'He can and will'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2023 at 9:28pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Video screenshot)

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey (Video screenshot)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Sunday officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for president, saying he was the best Democratic candidate who had a shot at beating Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

The endorsement came in a Twitter post from Dorsey, who shared a clip of Fox News’ Harris Faulkner interviewing Kennedy titled: "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024."

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1665460519719895042%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1665460519719895042%7Ctwgr%5E44f51d68eeabf9eac73fbdb1aec374771e7fb280%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxbusiness.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftwitter-co-founder-jack-dorsey-endorses-robert-f-kennedy-jr-2024-presidential-race

"He can and will," Dorsey commented.

TRENDING: Welcome to Major League Baseball's struggle sessions

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Social media influencer in coma after emergency C-section
Not Biden! Twitter co-founder has surprise endorsement for presidential race
NORAD reveals details of F-16s' encounter with aircraft that violated D.C. airspace
'The guy's got balls': Popular but little-known GOP governor expected to run for president
Sonic employee arrested after cocaine found in customer's hot dog
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×