Not Biden! Twitter co-founder has surprise endorsement for presidential race

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on Sunday officially endorsed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. for president, saying he was the best Democratic candidate who had a shot at beating Republican rivals Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

The endorsement came in a Twitter post from Dorsey, who shared a clip of Fox News’ Harris Faulkner interviewing Kennedy titled: "Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. argues he can beat Trump and DeSantis in 2024."

https://twitter.com/jack/status/1665460519719895042%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1665460519719895042%7Ctwgr%5E44f51d68eeabf9eac73fbdb1aec374771e7fb280%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxbusiness.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftwitter-co-founder-jack-dorsey-endorses-robert-f-kennedy-jr-2024-presidential-race

"He can and will," Dorsey commented.

TRENDING: Welcome to Major League Baseball's struggle sessions

Read the full story ›