Not kidding: Amazon sells penis-themed signs marketed 'for kids'

'Suitable for children's room decoration'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 11, 2023 at 4:22pm
(Photo by Ben White on Unsplash)

By Brandon Poulter
Daily Caller News Foundation

WARNING: The content of this story may be offensive to some readers.

Amazon is selling multiple neon signs featuring images of penises that are listed as being “for kids” on its website.

TRENDING: Tyrannical tirades from 'small men'

One listing of a product, titled “Lick Penis Neon Sign,” features a neon sign of a tongue licking a penis and includes marketing images with multiple young women licking lollipops and looking directly at the camera. The listing also contains another option for a “Flying Penis Neon Sign” which is also marketed as being “for kids” and contains an image of a small child smiling alongside the sign.

The description of the products says the products are “suitable for children’s room decoration.”

Has America lost all sense of right and wrong?

The listings are under the “Cowboy Frog,” brand, which appears to be Chinese and sells a multitude of neon signs ranging from signs of cowboy frogs to signs of open lighters. The listing also contained a sign featuring a vulva, although it was not explicitly advertised for kids.

Amazon did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. Cowboy Frog could not be reached for comment.

Amazon previously sponsored an Idaho LGBT pride event that featured a drag show for kids ages 11 to 18.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The tech giant also removed a book titled “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment” that criticized gender ideology from its website. Additionally, it removed Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh’s book, “Johnny The Walrus,” from its LGBTQ+ bestseller list of their website.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

