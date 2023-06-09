Now close Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation

(FOX NEWS) – A close aide to Donald Trump has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of the former president’s handling of classified documents, two sources confirm to Fox News.

Walt Nauta, who served as a Trump personal aide and valet in the White House and later at Mar-a-Lago, was the second to be indicted in Smith's investigation, following Trump's indictment on Thursday night.

The exact charges Nauta faces was not immediately clear.

