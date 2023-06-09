A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Now close Trump aide indicted in classified documents investigation

Exact charges not immediately clear

Published June 9, 2023 at 1:44pm
Published June 9, 2023 at 1:44pm
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his CNN town hall. (CNN / YouTube screen shot)

(FOX NEWS) – A close aide to Donald Trump has been indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation of the former president’s handling of classified documents, two sources confirm to Fox News.

Walt Nauta, who served as a Trump personal aide and valet in the White House and later at Mar-a-Lago, was the second to be indicted in Smith's investigation, following Trump's indictment on Thursday night.

The exact charges Nauta faces was not immediately clear.

TRENDING: WATCH: U.S. Christians and Muslims join forces to fight common enemy

Read the full story ›

