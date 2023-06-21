Now a GAY bar dumps all Anheuser-Busch beers

By Aaron Life

Daily Caller News Foundation

A gay bar in Minneapolis on Monday decided to no longer serve Anheuser-Busch products due to the company’s perceived disloyalty to the LGBT community.

After Anheuser-Busch sent transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney a Bud Light can emblazoned with Mulvaney’s face, conservatives across the country boycotted the brand, causing a massive decline in Bud Light sales and Anheuser-Busch stock price; in response, Anheuser-Busch put two marketing executives on leave and issued a statement that many LGBT activists argued was intended to appease conservatives. The Saloon, which calls itself the oldest gay bar in Minneapolis, plans to replace Bud Light, Michelob Golden Light and Michelob Ultra with local beer companies, according to CBS Minnesota.

“Anheuser-Busch had an opportunity to support a marginalized community in a way that few other corporations have attempted, but they abandoned that direction. We view that as unacceptable,” said the bar’s owner John Moore, according to CBS Minnesota.

Numerous other gay bars, such as an establishment called “2bears Tavern” in Chicago, have also banned Anheuser-Busch, according to The Daily Caller.

As both conservatives and liberals have targeted its brand, Anheuser-Busch has seen its market cap decrease by billions of dollars and its sales drop dramatically.

In an effort to boost sales, executives at Bud Light decided to triple their marketing spending this summer; however, Modelo just replaced Bud Light as the top beer in the United States.

