One Republican for president breaks from GOP pack, goes for mutilating kids

Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, now a hopeful for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, is diverging from much of his party over the issue of the transgender ideology.

Specifically, he says such processes, including life-altering chemicals and body-mutilating surgeries, should be allowed on kids if their parents approve.

The stunning position for a GOP candidate is being reported by the Epoch Times.

It said Christie thinks those procedures are fine for children, "as along as a parent consents."

The position aligns with his previous activism on the issue. As governor, he signed a law that allows minor boys who say they are girls, or vice versa, to use public restroom and shower facilities for the gender they have adopted.

"That proposal advanced amid national debate over whether transgender people should use opposite-sex bathrooms, particularly biological males using female bathrooms," the report explained.

Multiple states now have adopted opposing legislation, disallowing a man from calling himself a woman and then using the private facilities designated for women.

The issue has been in the news constantly since Joe Biden assumed the duties of the Oval Office and made one of his presidency's key agenda points to promote the LGBT ideology, specifically transgenderism.

States that now limit transgender procedures, the report said, include Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Idaho, Utah, and Arizona.

Multiple other states have plans that are under consideration.

Critics of the procedures point out that changing sexes simply isn’t possible, scientifically, as being male or female is embedded down to the DNA level.

They further point out minors are not able to make such life-threatening decisions that can include mastectomies, removal of other health body parts, chemical alterations and more.

Studies actually suggest that a vast majority of underage patients with gender dysphoria issues growth out of them as they advance in age.

Christie, talking with CNN's Jake Tapper, said, "What I believe we should be focused on most importantly in these issues, is making sure there’s parental involvement and every step along the way.

"I don’t think that the government should ever be stepping into the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused or concerned about their gender. And I just would say the parents are the people who are best positioned to make these judgments. And so what I’d like to make sure each state does is require that parents be involved in these decisions."

The report noted the comments put Christie "at odds" with President Donald Trump as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

