One year after two extremists firebombed a Buffalo pro-life crisis pregnancy center as part of what its CEO calls a nationally "coordinated Antifa domestic terror" campaign, there have been no arrests made for the crime.

"This week marks the one-year anniversary of the firebombing of the CompassCare pro-life medical center in Buffalo, New York. Still zero arrests. Zero," said Rich Ronald, a spokesman for the organization. "How can the best forensic police force in the world come up empty when video surveillance clearly showed the two (masked) perpetrators breaking windows and lighting the building on fire?"

CompassCare was firebombed in the early morning hours on June 7, 2022 by two masked people shown on its surveillance video pulling up in a car and then torching the building – 30 days after pro-abortion extremists ostensibly operating under the name "Jane's Revenge" attacked a Milwaukee pro-life clinic on Mother's Day, May, 8, 2022. Anonymous Jane's Revenge activists later "took responsibility for the firebombing of CompassCare," the group reports.

Jane's Revenge had issued its initial "Night of Rage" online threat urging further violence against pro-life centers May 31, 2022, if the Supreme Court were to overturn Roe v. Wade, which it soon did.

Since that first Milwaukee attack, there have been more than 300 acts of violence and vandalism against similar pro-life pregnancy centers and organizations nationwide, yet the same DOJ that is ruthlessly prosecuting J6 protestors – even those who engaged in no violence on that day – has failed to mount anything like that aggressive, high-profile prosecution to uncover the systematic attacks against pro-life centers that help women choose life for their unborn babies.

CompassCare CEO Rev. Jim Harden has been leading the fight to get law enforcement, including the U.S. Department of Justice and FBI, to take the pro-abortion terror campaign by the "Maoist Antifa group, Jane’s Revenge" seriously, but he says the Biden DOJ has been slow-walking the investigation because it doesn't fit the administration's and Democrat Party's radical, pro-abortion-on-demand narrative.

Among the many hurdles Harden has had to overcome was securing his own organization's video footage of the terror crime, which was being held by the Amherst, New York, Police Department until Harden and CompassCare successfully sued them to get it back in April. They quickly shared the video with the public:

Responding to the main, liberal media narrative surrounding the attacks, Harden said about the Buffalo attack: "This arson attack represents not a loose, grassroots protest but a highly organized and calculated, international, Antifa-style hit-job, using Molotov cocktails growing into a blaze that would injure two firefighters."

"Urge your senator, congressman and state attorney general to fulfill their oath to enforce the law equally, indicting members of pro-abortion Antifa for crimes targeting law-abiding, pro-life citizens," Harden says in the April video.

In the June 5 CompassCare press release on the one-year anniversary, Harden compared the organized pro-abortion violence – and the insufficient outcry against it by elites and the media – to the infamous Kristallnacht attack against Jewish-owned businesses in Germany that presaged even more horrific violence against Jewish citizens under Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime.

“Kristallnacht became the tipping point of violence into the Jewish community in 1938 Germany. This was because of a lack of public outcry by the political elite and their refusal to denounce the violence. Well, the pro-abortion violence continues today, exacerbated by the complicity of federal law enforcement and pro-abortion politicians in charge of the Democrat party,” Harden said.

"While CompassCare resumed serving patients the day after the firebombing and rebuilt the torched medical office in 52 days, there have been no arrests of the two arsonists who attacked CompassCare, nor any convictions in the over 300 other attacks on pro-life entities," states the CompassCare release.

DOJ announces first arrest

Harden, like many other pro-life advocates, has been outraged by the Biden administration's aggressive targeting of pro-life advocates at abortion clinics – including the arrested pro-life father of seven Mark Houck – even as the pro-abortion attacks against pro-life clinics rage nationwide with no high-profile DOJ and FBI response. Last month, the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution held hearings on the apparent double-standard of justice.

It took almost a year after the first "Jane's Revenge" attack for the DOJ to make an arrest for the firebombing of pro-life center in Madison, Wisconsin., in May 2022. But Harden noted that the DOJ letter announcing the arrest "did not identify the victim of the attack as pro-life," instead calling it a "firebombing of a Madison office building."

That, he said in an April interview, is the FBI continuing to "play games with what is supposed to be equal justice."

"If they were being honest, they would say ... who the victims were, [that] they are pro-life people," Harden told CRN Digital talk-radio host Chuck Wilder April 11. "They would say that this is part of a larger crime wave across the country, of 300 similar attacks nationwide. And they'd be honest and say this occurred 325 days after the [Madison] incident."

"And you compare that to the crimes against abortion clinics, when they make arrests within two weeks ... after the crime. That is their M.O. They have the capacity to do that," he said. "It boggles my mind that [U.S. Attorney General] Merrick Garland would stand before the Senate Judiciary Committee, under oath, and say they're applying the law equally."

