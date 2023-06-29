A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Outgoing CDC chief warns U.S. 'ill prepared' for next pandemic

Cites monkeypox, Ebola, others

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 2:48pm
(Unsplash.com)

(Unsplash.com)

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The United States is ill-prepared for another global pandemic, according to the outgoing director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky issued the warning in a New York Times guest essay published on June 27, just days before she is set to step down from her role.

President Joe Biden revealed earlier this month that Walensky, 54, will be replaced by Dr. Mandy Cohen, the former top health official in North Carolina who has aggressively supported COVID-19 vaccines and widespread masking.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







