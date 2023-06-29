Outgoing CDC chief warns U.S. 'ill prepared' for next pandemic

(THE EPOCH TIMES) – The United States is ill-prepared for another global pandemic, according to the outgoing director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Walensky issued the warning in a New York Times guest essay published on June 27, just days before she is set to step down from her role.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

President Joe Biden revealed earlier this month that Walensky, 54, will be replaced by Dr. Mandy Cohen, the former top health official in North Carolina who has aggressively supported COVID-19 vaccines and widespread masking.

TRENDING: Biden's new LGBT toolkit encourages student 'sexuality' clubs at school

Read the full story ›