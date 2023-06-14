'Panic mode': School bashes its own students for rebelling against 'Pride'

Public schools across America have been following Joe Biden's pro-LGBT campaign, with emphasis on the transgender, closely.

He's made it one of the key points for his entire presidency, and while it's hard, sometimes school even have been getting ahead of his ideology.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The result is that parents have been identified by the Biden administration as potential terrorists, and they are moving their children, more and more, out of those tax-funded institutions.

TRENDING: 'Because it's Donald Trump': Garland blasted for 'commandeering' Espionage Act

Now there's even evidence of resistance on the part of students subjected to the far-left lessons of the belief system.

According to the Daily Wire, it happened in Massachusetts where middle-schoolers revolted against a Pride campaign, insisting that their pronouns are "U.S.A." and tearing down Pride-promoting decorations.

The school responded as it would, apparently, to anyone opposing its political and social agenda, by lashing out at the students for their "intolerance and homophobia."

School officials are in panic mode over kids revolting against “Pride Day” Kids refused to wear colors and some even chanted that their pronouns are USA pic.twitter.com/xuNBlMCrdq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 13, 2023

Should the students who revolted against the 'Pride' agenda be honored as model American citizens? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (493 Votes) 1% (4 Votes)

Christine Steiner said her own daughter simply didn't want to wear an LGBT-promoting sticker to school. And she said her daughter felt forced to participate and was offended by some of the messaging by the pro-LGBT campaign adopted by school officials.

The events developed at Marshall Simonds Middle School, where officials lashed out not only at their students but also parents of students.

Instead of wearing rainbow colored clothing, as school officials instructed, students had worn wore red, white and blue, and changed "U.S.A. are my pronouns." They took down LGBT posters.

Subsequently, Burlington Supt. Eric Conti complained that he would not tolerate the opinions of protesting students. To parents, he said, "We recognize that intolerance can manifest in many different ways, and unfortunately our school community experienced intolerance during the school day on Friday. Students who participate in the Spectrum Club led a celebration of National Pride Month that included posters in support of identity pride, and other symbols of LGBTQ+ identity such as rainbow flags and clothing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"I recognize that discussions and celebrations of individual identity are complex and impacted by individual values, religions, and cultural norms, the result of which may include expressions of racism, anti-religious hate, ableism, and in this case homophobia," he said.

The report noted Principal Cari Perchase also expressed an unwillingness to tolerate the opinions of those protesting, complaining about the "intolerance" they expressed.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].