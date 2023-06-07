Parents banned from attending LGBT pride carnival for kids

By Reagan Reese
Daily Caller News Foundation
Advertisement - story continues below
An organization focused on supporting LGBTQ youth is holding a pride carnival on Wednesday for individuals ages 12-20, with no parents allowed, according to the group’s website.
The Indiana Youth Group, an organization for LGBTQ people ages 12-24, is partnering with Indy Pride, a group that works to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues, to hold a “youth carnival” while attendees’ parents participate in activities “off side” or “explore the city,” according to the Indiana Youth Group website. The carnival, which is open to 200 LGBTQ youth attendees, aims to be a place for the LGBTQ youth to “celebrate Pride month with their peers in a safe space,” the organization wrote.
TRENDING: Biden to appoint acting FAA chief with no airline-industry experience: Report
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
Advertisement - story continues below
The event will feature carnival food, face painting, games, t-shirt tie dying, a resource fair and a DJ, the Indiana Youth Group website stated. Parents of attendees are encouraged to go to the nearby Trinity Episcopal Church for separate programming.
In April, the Indiana Youth Group held its annual conference for LGBTQ kids ages 12-19, the organization website stated. The workshop for the LGBTQ youth featured guest speakers, workshops, discussion groups and symposiums.
Across the nation, parents are fighting to have a say in their child’s education. Maryland parents protested a school board in March that refused to give them the opportunity to opt their children out of lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation.
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
Advertisement - story continues below
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!