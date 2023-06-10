Parents feel blindsided by school's use of pro-abortion sex ed

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

A Washington state elementary school has come under fire for reportedly using Planned Parenthood sex ed materials that parents learned about only after the lessons took place.

According to radio host Jason Rantz, fourth and fifth-grade students (typically ages nine and 10) at Lincoln Elementary in the Olympia School District were given sex education lessons on May 9 which parents were told were approved by the district. However, the lessons the students were given were reportedly not actually approved, and the lesson included information and graphics that parents found concerning.

TRENDING: Speech is hateful to those who hate the truth

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Rantz reported, “Materials presented by Planned Parenthood included drawings of pubic hair shaped like an animal, and students were told they could pick from a number of contrived genders to identify as. Some of the materials promoted medication to block puberty.”

While some of the information given to students was to be expected, some parents found other information inappropriate. For example, on a page stating, “Supplies that could be helpful during puberty! (you get to choose what works best for you!),” multiple items were listed such as razors, tampons, deodorant, and bras. However, “puberty blockers” (drugs given to suppress the natural changes of puberty) were also included.

“Our primary concern for our kids is the fact that the school district presented the information as being very neutral and quite honestly basic pubescent/anatomy driven,” one father of a Lincoln Elementary student said in an email to The Jason Rantz Show. “Then when we became privy to the actual content of the presentation (after the fact and at our own discovery, not the school’s disclosure) it was completely different.”

Are parents often blindsided by what kind of sex ed their kids are getting in school? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In addition to being asked what pronouns ‘feel good’ to them, the students were given a “gender wheel” worksheet that included different so-called identities including “trans,” “intersex,” “drag king,” “trans femme,” “agender person,” “boi grrl,” and “nonbinary.” Possible pronouns included he and she but also “they,” “ze,” and “tree.”

Drawings of vaginas and penises were also included with public hair “art” such as a cat and a heart. Other drawings featured “examples of intersex variation.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

According to Rantz, the sex ed lesson was led by Teen Council, a peer-led sex ed program from Planned Parenthood with an adult giving the lesson in this case. The school’s principal allegedly said that the presenters “went off script” and that the school staff was “surprised and did not know what they were going to do.” The school said it will not use the same presenter in the future.

“We are investigating the matter and working with staff to get more information to determine next steps,” a district spokesperson told The Jason Rantz Show.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!