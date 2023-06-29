A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor fined $60,000 for housing homeless without city permit

Ministry provides meals, counseling, education, addiction-recovery services

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:21pm
(THE SECOND ADAM) – A Gastonia, North Carolina, pastor has been fined $60,000 for his outreach efforts without a city permit. His ministry provides meals, counseling, education, and addiction-recovery services.

However, the City of North Carolina said Colbert ignored safety regulations and zoning laws.

Meanwhile, Colbert has said he feels like his ministry is being targeted. He told city leaders to “stop demonizing this ministry.” He said, “It looks like you’re discriminating against me, but it’s these (unhoused) people bearing the brunt of it.”

