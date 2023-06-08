Pence rips Biden's DOJ for 'divisive' raid on Mar-a-Lago

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted the Justice Department for enforcing a “two-tiered” justice system on Wednesday when asked about the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.

Pence, who announced his presidential candidacy on Wednesday, said, “When I informed the Department of Justice that we had classified materials potentially in our home, they were at my home, the FBI was on my front doorstep the next day,” Pence told CNN host Dana Bash during a CNN town hall. “What we found out is when Joe Biden apparently alerted the Department of Justice, 80 days later, they showed up at his office. That’s not equal treatment under the law, and we’ve got to end this two-tiered system.”

Pence also blasted the Justice Department over the August 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by the former President, as part of an investigation into classified documents that were moved when Trump left office in January 2021. Republicans criticized the raid, calling it an “abuse of power” by the Biden administration.

The former vice president urged the Justice Department not to indict Trump, who was told he was a target of a criminal investigation on Wednesday, Fox News reported.

Trump surrendered on April 4 to be arraigned on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records charges in connection with a $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 in return for Daniels signing a non-disclosure agreement during Trump’s successful run for the White House, and pled not guilty to all charges during his appearance in court.

“This kind of action by the Department of Justice I think would only fuel further division in the country, and let me also say I think it would also send a terrible message to the wider world,” Pence said about the potential federal indictment. “We’re the emblem of democracy. We’re the symbol of justice in the world, and the serious matter, which has already happened once in New York, of indicting a former president in the United States sends a terrible message to the world. I hope the DOJ thinks better of it and resolves these issues without an indictment.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

