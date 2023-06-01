A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith HealthMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Planned Parenthood claims 'any reason is the right reason' for abortion

Features transgender person who says abortion was 'one of the best decisions' of her life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 1:27pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE BLAZE) – Planned Parenthood proclaimed in a tweet that "any reason is the right reason" for an abortion. The tweet linked to a brief video in which a self-described transgender person said that having an abortion was "one of the best decisions" she had made.

The organization contended in its tweet that people sharing their abortion stories helps to normalize abortions.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"When it comes to your abortion, any reason is the right reason. Telling your abortion story is important, and the more we talk about this essential form of health care, the more normalized it becomes," Planned Parenthood tweeted.

TRENDING: 'Godlessness': Super popular Christian TV show defends gay-pride flag on set

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How the FBI lost, found, rewarded the Trump case 'Russian spy'
Seaweed piles in 1 state may contain flesh-eating bacteria
Transgender surgery offers NO mental health boost, study confirms
Tree bark compound suppresses COVID virus better than vaccine
Eating disorder helpline fires AI for harmful advice after sacking humans
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×