Planned Parenthood claims 'any reason is the right reason' for abortion

(THE BLAZE) – Planned Parenthood proclaimed in a tweet that "any reason is the right reason" for an abortion. The tweet linked to a brief video in which a self-described transgender person said that having an abortion was "one of the best decisions" she had made.

The organization contended in its tweet that people sharing their abortion stories helps to normalize abortions.

"When it comes to your abortion, any reason is the right reason. Telling your abortion story is important, and the more we talk about this essential form of health care, the more normalized it becomes," Planned Parenthood tweeted.

