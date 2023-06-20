Poll: Support for homosexuality dropping among Republicans AND Democrats

Joe Biden took up occupancy of the White House while claiming he would restore America's standing around the world, "reform" the nation's immigration, improve health care and other such laudable goals.

Instead of working toward those, however, he's occupied himself with promoting abortion to Americans under literally any circumstance.

And pushing the LGBT agenda, especially the transgender ideology that claims men can decide to be women, but actually often involves life-crippling chemicals and mutilating surgeries administered to children.

A report in the Washington Stand now cites a poll and suggests a backlash to Biden's social engineering ideas has triggered a drop in support for homosexuality.

In fact, the report notes that it's now "enough," and the number of Republicans and Democrats who believe it is moral is down.

The report by Ben Johnson explained it is the "latest sign" that the LGBT ideology is losing support.

He reported, "The number of people who view same-sex relationships as 'morally acceptable" tumbled last year — a sign 'people are beginning to connect the dots' between legalizing same-sex marriage and indoctrinating schoolchildren in the LGBT agenda, a prominent pro-family leader says."

The report cited Gallup's Values and Beliefs poll to reveal that only 63% of Americans say they see nothing wrong with "gay or lesbian relations," down from 71% a year earlier.

Support for homosexuality among Republicans dropped 15 points, from 56% to 41%, and significantly also fell among Democrats from 85% to 79%.

"People are beginning to connect the dots between these agendas," said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins on "Washington Watch" Monday.

"We were told all this is just about live and let live, just being able to marry the one you love."

But he said "disengaged voters" now have realized the ramifications, such as the "the indoctrination of their children, the infiltration of every media outlet in America," and how "different professions will be forced to affirm these same-sex unions" or go out of business.

The report explained since the Supreme Court in its 2015 Obergfell decision inserted the "right" to same-sex marriage into the U.S. Constitution, which in fact does not mention "marriage," "teachers unions and LGBT activists have rushed to normalize homosexual unions, and homosexuality in general, in the eyes of children," the report said.

"Nationwide, school libraries have stocked books parents have described as pornographic. These titles include 'Gender Queer: A Memoir' by Maia Kobabe, which contains illustrations of man-boy sexual relations," it said.

Meg Kilgannon, of the Family Research Council, told the Stand, "Now we are seeing the reality" of "what is now required of us because of agreeing to that erroneous idea that two people of the same sex can be married."

Perkins suggested, "The tipping point has been what's happening in the classrooms of America."

