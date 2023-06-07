Pope Francis hospitalized, to undergo surgery

By Kate Anderson

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pope Francis has been hospitalized and will undergo abdominal surgery Wednesday afternoon, during which he will be put under general anesthesia, according to Vatican News.

The Pope had abdominal surgery in 2021 for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon which caused some discomfort for the pontiff before being released, according to Vatican News. The Vatican made the announcement Wednesday that Francis would be admitted to Gemelli Hospital to have a “laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery.”

TRENDING: Is Barack Obama on 2024 ticket Joe Biden's 'Hail Mary' solution?

A Vatican spokesperson released a statement saying the surgery had been decided upon due to the pope experiencing “painful … syndromes,” according to Vatican News.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“The surgery, decided upon over the past few days by the medical team assisting the Holy Father, became necessary due to an incisional laparocele (hernia) that is causing recurrent, painful and worsening sub-occlusive syndromes,” the statement from the Holy See Press Office read.

The announcement noted that Francis will be in the hospital for several days following the procedure so doctors can monitor his health, according to Vatican News. The pope was admitted to the hospital on June 2 for a fever before being sent home a few hours later, and then was reported to have been taken back to the hospital Tuesday for a consultation and check-up.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Francis was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance in March for bronchitis after suffering “breathing issues” for several days.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!