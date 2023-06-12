A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Popular retailer hit with bomb threats claiming it 'betrayed' LGBT community

'If you are not with us then you are against us'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2023 at 1:01pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Brandon Poulter
Daily Caller News Foundation

Multiple Target stores in Louisiana were targeted with bomb threats on Saturday and have been cleared by police with no bombs found at any location, according to KPLC News.

Emails were sent to media organizations across the state accusing Target of bowing “to the wishes of the far-right extremists who want to exterminate us,” according to KPLC. Multiple stores across the nation have received similar bomb threats following LGBTQ backlash over Target removing LGBTQ clothing from stores or putting it in the back of stores, according to Yahoo News.

The email also reads, “We will not tolerate intolerance nor indifference. If you are not with us then you are against us,” according to KLFY.com.

Stores in multiple states received similar threats over the weekend. The Target in South Burlington was closed for about half an hour as police cleared the building, according to New England Cable News. Multiple stores in Oklahoma were evacuated due to bomb threats, according to The Daily Mail.

Target faced major backlash following the introduction of Pride clothing such as “tuck friendly” bathing suits, which are used by transgender individuals to “tuck” male genitalia to appear more feminine. Target’s stock price has since lost billions in value and is sitting at levels not seen since 2020.

Does Target have a good financial future amid this LGBT culture war?

Bud Light has also seen its stock price fall following a collaboration with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Bud Light sales dropped 23% year-over-year in May, according to reporting from Business Insider.

Target did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







