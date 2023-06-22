Pregnant mother shot and killed by her 2-year-old son

(NEWS5CLEVELAND) -- A pregnant woman was shot and killed by a 2-year-old at a home in Norwalk Friday, according to an investigation report provided by Norwalk Police. Norwalk Police Chief David Smith said it was a total and complete accident. The gun was left unlocked and loaded on a nearby nightstand.

Laura Ilg, 31, and her husband Alek Ilg announced their latest pregnancy in March. They were expecting a baby boy. News 5 spoke to family members Tuesday, who didn’t want to get on camera, but they tell us they're absolutely devastated about their recent losses.

Off Woodlawn Ave in Norfolk is a family-friendly neighborhood. But since Friday afternoon, neighbors like Josh McNutt have felt uneasy.

