Pregnant school bus driver safely evacuates students moments before bus ignites

(WLWT) – A pregnant bus driver from Wisconsin is being called a hero after her quick thinking saved 37 kids from a bus fire Wednesday morning. "I'm still kind of shocked after seeing the aftermath of the bus," Imunek Williams said.

Williams was about two hours into her normal bus route to Milwaukee Academy of Science, where she would drop off 37 students ranging in age from kindergarteners to high schoolers.

All of a sudden, half a mile from the school, something wasn't right.

