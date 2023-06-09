A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prime minister of major nation: 'Massive immigration just doesn't work'

Announces new measures to make border policy stricter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 9, 2023 at 5:45pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has acknowledged that “massive immigration just doesn’t work” as he announced changes to the country’s border control policy that would make it the strictest in the European Union.

Kristersson made the comments to mark the National Day of Sweden as he insisted that it was too easy for migrants who can’t even speak Swedish to obtain citizenship.

“Let me be clear: Massive immigration and poor integration just doesn’t work,” wrote Kristersson. “That is why we are now changing Sweden’s migration policy and making it the strictest in the EU.”

