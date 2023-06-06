A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
A ROYAL PAIN
Prince Harry blasted for 'wasting court time' as he fails to show up at his own trial

Judge: 'I'm a little surprised that the first witness is not going to be available today'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2023 at 9:42pm
Prince Harry gives keynote speech at U.N., July 2022 (video screenshot)

(DAILY BEAST) -- Prince Harry was accused of wasting court time Monday after he failed to turn up at London’s High Court, as ordered by the judge, because he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s birthday in California on Sunday.

His lawyer David Sherborne kicked off proceedings by saying that Harry would not be available to the obvious frustration of the judge.

Sherborne told the court: “The Duke of Sussex is attending tomorrow to give evidence. He flew yesterday evening from Los Angeles. He was attending his daughter’s birthday yesterday and he arrives.”

