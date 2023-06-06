Prince Harry blasted for 'wasting court time' as he fails to show up at his own trial

(DAILY BEAST) -- Prince Harry was accused of wasting court time Monday after he failed to turn up at London’s High Court, as ordered by the judge, because he was celebrating his daughter Princess Lilibet’s birthday in California on Sunday.

His lawyer David Sherborne kicked off proceedings by saying that Harry would not be available to the obvious frustration of the judge.

Sherborne told the court: “The Duke of Sussex is attending tomorrow to give evidence. He flew yesterday evening from Los Angeles. He was attending his daughter’s birthday yesterday and he arrives.”

