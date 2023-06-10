A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Private schools teaching 'sexuality curriculum' in woke kindergarten classes

Elite prep-school going from ABCs to birds and bees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 10, 2023 at 1:11pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(Image courtesy Pexels)

(NEW YORK POST) – These elite prep-school kindergartens are going from the ABCs to the birds and the bees.

Posh private schools such as Dalton are indoctrinating kids as young as 4 and 5 with woke gender-identity programs and “sexuality curriculums,” The Post found.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

One education consultant confirms that some of the city’s top private schools now ask about a child’s gender identity and preferred pronouns on their kindergarten admissions applications.

TRENDING: Speech is hateful to those who hate the truth

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







White House alarmed on 'full-scale defense partnership' between Russia, Iran
Private schools teaching 'sexuality curriculum' in woke kindergarten classes
Greta Thunberg's days of skipping school 'for the climate' are coming to an end
University hosts screening of trans director's anti-Israel film
Parents feel blindsided by school's use of pro-abortion sex ed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×