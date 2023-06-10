Private schools teaching 'sexuality curriculum' in woke kindergarten classes

(NEW YORK POST) – These elite prep-school kindergartens are going from the ABCs to the birds and the bees.

Posh private schools such as Dalton are indoctrinating kids as young as 4 and 5 with woke gender-identity programs and “sexuality curriculums,” The Post found.

One education consultant confirms that some of the city’s top private schools now ask about a child’s gender identity and preferred pronouns on their kindergarten admissions applications.

