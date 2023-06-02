Prof claims boycotting Target is 'literal terrorism'

A professor at the University of Michigan is claiming that conservatives boycotting Target over its advocacy for the LGBT lifestyle, especially its displays of clothing that promote the transgender ideology, is "literal terrorism."

Economics teacher Justin Wolfers said, "[If] Targets caves into this, then it says that the moment you threaten the employees of even a very large corporation, you get to control its politics. This is economic terrorism, literally terrorism, creating fear among the workers and forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don’t."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

But a commentary from constitutional expert Jonathan Turley pointed out "Wolfers did not object to past boycotts of companies like Twitter after Elon Musk sought to dismantle its censorship bureaucracy. He did not object to boycotts of Republican states over their laws concerning abortion, election integrity, or gender transitioning."

TRENDING: The despicable ambush impeachment of AG Ken Paxton

Wolfers, after seeing his own words, backtracked.

To Turley, he explained, "It's false to say (as you do) that 'Wolfers now claims that boycotts are 'literal terrorism' because they are 'forcing the corporations to sell the things you want, not sell the things you don't.' I distinguish between consumers boycotting, and folks like [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis who use the machinery of the state to bully corporations, as the latter concerns me more. (This used to be a standard conservative position.)"

Turley explained that Wolfers was concerned about "the intimidation of Target workers" and calling that "terrorism."

"He insists that 'it's the (possibility) of threats of violence that I describe as terrorism (ie the use of terror), not the boycott."

Is boycotting Target the same as terrorism? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (12 Votes)

But Turley cited other instances where the rhetoric appears to be concerning.

"In New York, a pro-life display was declared by a professor to be an act of 'violence.' In Colorado, a university site warned that misgendering is violence. It is part of a national pattern on campuses where opposing views are declared 'harmful' or 'violent' as a justification for censorship or even violence," he explained.

Target, because of its LGBT partisanship, has lost an estimated $13 billion in value over the last few days, and has become "the latest example of a corporation that is being 'Bud Lighted' over its link to LGBTQ+ efforts," Turley wrote.

Anheuser-Busch has reported a drop in value of tens of billions after it partnered with a transgender on a promotion of its beer.

Turley added, "In fairness to Professor Wolfers, he acknowledges in the interview that 'we do have groups all the time that protest by boycotting, and that’s their democratic right to do so.'"

And he pointed out, "Wolfers was one of the figures leading the mob against UChicago economist Harald Uhlig, who was discussed earlier. I quoted Wolfers as one of those seeking the removal of Uhlig from a leading economics journal because he criticized Black Lives Matter and the movement to Defund The Police."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Turley explained, "Boycotts have long been an important form of political speech extending back to the colonial protests against the British stamp and tea taxes. Indeed, the left has targeted advertisers and boycotted companies to pressure corporate officials to change their policies. Twitter was targeted when Elon Musk sought to dismantle the company’s massive censorship operation. Now, however, boycotts are acts of terrorism when used against some of those policies."

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].