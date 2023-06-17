Professor's attack disproves her own claim of 'Christian privilege'

A report from James Dobson's Family Institute notes that a university teacher has published a "screed" about Christian privilege.

But, the report notes, the prof disproves her own claims – by attacking the faith at length.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The fact that this attack on Christianity is happening is a clear sign that there isn't much 'Christian privilege" at all," the report, written by Gary Bauer, explains.

TRENDING: Dems push bill to give immigrants free food, health insurance immediately upon entering U.S.

Dobson is the founder of the popular FamilyTalk radio, and posts online announcements and comments on today's issues.

The new posting, by Bauer, explains the professer was at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and wrote "Understanding Christian Privilege."

"Those of us who identify as Christians certainly are privileged to know the love and grace of our savior, Jesus Christ. But that's not exactly what this professor had in mind," the commentary said.

"In a six-page screed, she blasted Christianity as an oppressive force, declaring, 'Christian privilege is directly connected to white supremacy and settler colonialism,'" it said.

Is Christianity under attack? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (12 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

It not just one professor spouting off, either, it explained.

"It is indicative of the growing hostility toward Christians at many universities across America. It is indicative of the growing hostility toward faith in corporate America and among the political left that we are seeing most especially during 'Pride Month.'"

But the fact is those attacks all undermine wild claims about "Christian privilege," it said.

"Just think about the choice the Los Angeles Dodgers recently made. The legendary team had no problems choosing to align with the bigoted, anti-Christian Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence over the strenuous objections of faithful Christian baseball fans. So much for 'Christian privilege.'

"The Left is also pushing a similarly negative theme whenever it raises the specter of so-called 'Christian nationalism.' As far as I can discern, a 'Christian nationalist' is how the Left describes people who love God, love America and love our founding…"

Meanwhile, persecution of Christians is surging around the globe: In India where Hindu nationalists have murdered scores, and in Africa and the Middle East, where Islamists are doing the murdering.

"Right here in the United States, hundreds of churches that uphold the sanctity of life have been vandalized and set on fire in recent years. The violence against churches and faith-based ministries increased significantly after Roe v. Wade was overturned," the commentary said.

Dobson's resume includes being adviser to a long list of presidents on faith issues. He's been called by secular publications the nation's "most influential evangelical leader," and he also founded the influential Family Research Council in the 1980s.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

He has written dozens of books that have sold millions of copies, including "Dare to Discipline," "The Strong-Willed Child," "Bringing Up Boys," "Bringing up Girls," "When God Doesn't Make Sense" and more.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Election denier!” “Science denier!” “Climate-change denier!” “Conspiracy theorist!” And then there’s “hate speech,” “fake news,” “disinformation,” “misinformation,” even something called “MALinformation.” A bizarre new lexicon has been conjured up by America’s elites, the SOLE PURPOSE of which is to discredit and ridicule – and if at all possible, CENSOR ENTIRELY – speech that doesn’t support their increasingly dark and deranged agenda. Tucker Carlson is just the latest.

In the greatest imaginable irony, the nation once boasting the most robust culture of freedom of speech and the press – undergirded by the strongest constitutional protections for those rights – is now ground zero for a total war on free expression.

How could this possibly happen in the United States of America? It’s all explained as never before in the sensational new issue of WND’s critically acclaimed WHISTLEBLOWER magazine, titled “THE ELITES’ ALL-OUT WAR ON FREE SPEECH.” WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].