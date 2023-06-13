A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prominent D.C. think tank calls on Biden to give Ukraine NUKES!

Funded by the defense industry, but now best known for transgender ideology and COVID hysteria

Published June 12, 2023 at 9:56pm
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:56pm
An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, is launched during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 25, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyla Gifford)

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, equipped with a test reentry vehicle, is launched during an operational test at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, Feb. 25, 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyla Gifford)

(THE DOSSIER) -- A senior official within the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which is one of the most influential Washington, D.C. policy shops, is calling on the Biden Administration to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

In a piece penned by Michael Rubin, a senior fellow with AEI, the “foreign policy expert” makes the case that nukes for Ukraine are not only their right to possess, but would act as a means to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons on Kiev.

“The non-proliferation mafia might howl with outrage,” Rubin declares, in mocking the idea that there is any downside risk to arming Volodomyr Zelensky’s regime in Kiev.

Read the full story ›

