Prominent D.C. think tank calls on Biden to give Ukraine NUKES!

(THE DOSSIER) -- A senior official within the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), which is one of the most influential Washington, D.C. policy shops, is calling on the Biden Administration to deliver nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

In a piece penned by Michael Rubin, a senior fellow with AEI, the “foreign policy expert” makes the case that nukes for Ukraine are not only their right to possess, but would act as a means to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons on Kiev.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

“The non-proliferation mafia might howl with outrage,” Rubin declares, in mocking the idea that there is any downside risk to arming Volodomyr Zelensky’s regime in Kiev.

TRENDING: What do Americans REALLY think of 'changing genders'? Poll has answer

Read the full story ›