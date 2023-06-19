Promise Keepers 'rejected by Christian school over biblical marriage'

A report reveals that Promise Keepers, the organization that calls on men to live biblical lives, has been rejected by a Christian college because of its position on marriage.

A statement from a conference booking organization, Jones Literary, reveals the men's group is holding a series of events this year across America, and one was to be at Belmont University in Nashville.

But the school, which claims to be "Christian," abruptly canceled the event citing a "conflict in values."

The Promise Keepers events are called "Daring Faith" and are to be held in Houston, Memphis, New York and other cities.

The problem apparently erupted when the organization offered guidance to men on how to respond to the current gender ideology being pushed by the Joe Biden administration, schools, unions and other extreme leftists.

It bluntly said, "We will not stand on the sidelines and remain quiet. As fathers, husbands, grandfathers, and young men—we see the dangers of gender ideology and the harm it causes. At Promise Keepers, we affirm that God made human beings in His image to reflect Him. He created male and female with equal worth and dignity—and there was no mistake in that design. (Genesis 1:27; Mark 10:6)."

The statement continued, "In our present day, men and women are increasingly confused about their identities. Biological identity has been severed as separate from 'gender identity,' while children across the United States are actively indoctrinated into intense inner turmoil about who they 'really are.' What’s behind this change? Throughout history, humans have traditionally looked to God, the church, and their families as the starting points for identity. Now, our culture has decided each person must decide his or her own identity by looking inward—which leads to isolation, loneliness, and confusion."

The group said "We believe it is more important than ever to stand up boldly for what we believe as Christians. God’s Word is very clear on this topic—and we also see the way gender ideology has damaged lives, mutilated bodies, and torn apart families in our own communities."

Providing supporting statements directly from the Bible, the group affirmed:

That true life and joy is found when we reject sin. (“We know that our old self was crucified with Him in order that the body of sin might be brought to nothing, so that we would no longer be enslaved to sin.” – Romans 6:6)

That gender ideology is an idol of our culture and that, as sin, it is poisonous. (“There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way to death.” – Prov. 14:12; see also Deuteronomy 29:18-19)

That marriage is designed by God to be for one man and one woman. (Mark 10:6-9)

That Jesus, the Son of God, will forgive our sins if we repent. (“If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” – 1 John 1:9)

That the path of following Jesus Christ is difficult and countercultural, but it is the path of LIFE. (“You will make known to me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; in Your right hand there are pleasures forever.” – Psalm 16:11; see 2 John 1:6-9)

The report said Promise Keepers chairman Ken Harrison reached out the Belmont for a "conversation" and still was "waiting for a response."

The men's organization, founded in 1990 by Coach Bill McCartney, is one of the larger movements of God in the history of the church. It held stadium-stuffing conferences across the nation over the years, with the 1997 Stand in the Gap event in Washington attracting one of the largest crowds ever to assemble in Washington.

The college describes itself as a a "Christian community of learning and service."

It also promotes its goal of "developing diverse leaders…"

Promise Keepers explains it is focused on helping men live with integrity.

It teaches its "7 Promises," a foundational set of principles for how men of God can apply Scripture to their daily lives.

