Protecting your kids this summer

It's getting tougher (or at least trickier) for parents and guardians to protect their kids. Foremost because they are hunted as prey both in the real world and the cyber world.

A few weeks ago, a new report suggested Instagram is a key facilitator for pedophile networks.

Social Media Today reported, "According to a new investigation conducted by The Wall Street Journal, in conjunction with Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts, Instagram has become a key connective tool for a 'vast pedophile network,' with its members sharing illegal content openly in the app."

The heart of the report hits like a freight train: "Instagram helps connect and promote a vast network of accounts openly devoted to the commission and purchase of underage-sex content. Pedophiles have long used the internet, but unlike the forums and file-transfer services that cater to people who have interest in illicit content, Instagram doesn't merely host these activities. Its algorithms promote them. Instagram connects pedophiles and guides them to content sellers via recommendation systems that excel at linking those who share niche interests."

Dr. Alex Stamos, former chief security officer at Facebook, now director of the Stanford Internet Observatory at the Cyber Policy Center, and adjunct professor at Stanford University's Center for International Security and Cooperation, is one of the authors of the new report. He explained the pedophilic threat is not only with Instagram.

Stamos tweeted, "Instagram was the focus of our paper, as its position as the most popular platform for teenagers globally makes it a critical part of this ecosystem, but Twitter continues to have serious issues with child exploitation."

I've written extensively about the risks of online criminals like pedophiles, who are seeking right now to violate your children's boundaries on even the most-accepted platforms of social media. If you haven't yet, please familiarize yourself with those battlefields and their warfare by reading about them here and here.

A few columns back, I highlighted how cities and towns across America (including rural regions) are also gearing up in the real world for the growing escalation of youth violence and criminalities during the summer months.

So, what can we do to assist American youth and local law enforcement agencies in turning the tides on summer idleness and crime?

UChicago Crime Lab research found that summer job programs reduced violent crime arrests among participants by 43 percent. That is particularly true for urban teens, according to Steven Raphael, a professor of public policy at the University of California.

Over this past weekend, Good Morning America highlighted teen job fairs and summer job markets are soaring everywhere. From retail stores, water and amusement parks, community pools, summer camps, restaurants and so much more, teen job opportunities are hot and spiking. And they are even paying much more than they used to, up nearly 10% over last summer: $15 on average for retail and $18 for construction help.

The fact is, anything that keeps a young person busy during the summer – especially when contributing back into society – keeps their minds focused on good things, reducing the risk of trouble.

Another big help is nipping the sources of youth violence at their bud. But what are their root causes? Aberrant human behavior? Lack of structure or guidance in American homes? Lack of education? Fatherless and motherless homes? A hedonistic culture without boundaries? All of the above?

Actually, the root causes of youth violence today can be found as far back as 200 years ago in the future warnings from our first president and the father of our nation, George Washington. In his farewell address as president, he foretold how the country could lose its civility and moral basis.

Truth is, the U.S. hasn't heeded Washington's warnings. Quite to the contrary.

In fact, Dr. Gordon L. Anderson (Ph.D., Claremont Graduate University), the president of Paragon Houseand author of "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness," penned an excellent summary of president George Washington's farewell speech, titling it: "20 Unheeded Warnings in Washington's Farewell Address."

Worthy of pondering among those warnings is one Washington knew would produce uncivil and morally lost youth: "Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. … Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle."

Any list of helps for young people cannot exclude those resources coming from houses of worship across our country that often provide multiple outreaches, camps and youth activities throughout the summer.

For example, Rev. Marcus Campbell, the pastor of Mount Carmel Baptist Church, explained that hundreds in north Nashville sign up each summer for their youth programs "where young kids will have adults to watch them, but also it will give teen counselors something safe to do this summer."

The power of Rev. Campbell and his team remind me of one of the greatest deterrents for youth violence: injecting positive role models into their lives.

John Robert Wooden (1910-2010), the great American basketball player and head coach at the University of California at Los Angeles who lived to be 100, was exactly right when he said: "Young people need models, not critics."

The YMCA and YWCA summer camp counselors and youth volunteers are a few examples. There are also Teen Peace Corps leadership opportunities available to build up youth.

The martial arts instructors in our KickStart Kids foundation, who teach "character through karate," serve as mentors for tens of thousands middle school students across Texas, and we couldn't be more thankful for each of them.

And what about the power of you and your model? Don't minimize your presence, power and position. Brainstorm with neighborhood and community leaders about ways to help local young people.

Of course, most parents realize – but still need the reminder – that there's no more powerful mentor than a parent. Nothing can replace parental guidance and encouragement. Parents (and I believe second, grandparents) instill the greatest value and decency in their children and grandchildren by their model, speech and love for others.

With Father's Day this past weekend, I encourage and challenge all dads to reflect again about how they are "the key to making America great again." There's nothing more powerful than time you give and spend with your kids.

Fatherhood.org reported, "According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 18.4 million children, 1 in 4,

live without a biological, step, or adoptive father in the home. That's enough children to fill New York City twice or Los Angeles four times over. Research shows that a father's absence affects children in numerous unfortunate ways, while a father's presence makes a positive difference in the lives of both children and mothers."

The power and influence of parental love and protection can't be overstated. Don't allow your teens to tell you with whom they are hanging out. Be involved. Get to know their friends. Investigate and monitor their social media. Ensure your kids and grandkids are hanging out with good crowds. As the Good Book says, "Bad company corrupts good character."

One last excellent resource is Crime Stoppers. Check out their "Safe Community Program" and especially "Safe School Institute," through which they offer training for teens and parents regarding important issues like cyber safety, substance use and prevention, teen dating safety/violence and sexual misconduct, human trafficking, and much more.

Bottom line, guard your kids' hearts and minds by seeking life-enriching activity and involvement in some summer programs or camps that instill worth and build a strong character and work ethic. Remember, idleness is the playground for the devil. And extracurricular summer activities can be a lifesaver, literally.

As one reader wrote me, "Help teens this summer turn their cants into cans, and their dreams into plans."

