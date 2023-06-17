A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Putin and what really matters in the chessboard

Russian leader understands role of political journalists

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 17, 2023 at 3:27pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(STRATEGIC CULTURE) – President Putin’s meeting with a group of Russian war correspondents and Telegram bloggers – including Filatov, Poddubny, Pegov from War Gonzo, Podolyaka, Gazdiev from RT – was an extraordinary exercise in freedom of the press.

There were among them seriously independent journalists who can be very critical of the way the Kremlin and the Ministry of Defense (MoD) are conducting what can be alternatively defined as a Special Military Operation (SMO); a counter-terror operation (CTO); or an “almost war” (according to some influential business circles in Moscow).

It’s fascinating to see how these patriotic/independent journalists are now playing a role similar to the former political commissars in the USSR, all of them, in their own way, deeply committed to guiding Russian society towards draining the swamp, slowly but surely.

Read the full story ›

