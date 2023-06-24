Do these puzzle pieces make a picture of corruption?

Have we witnessed the weaponization of Congress, the FBI, and our military against Russia for political purposes? Do these puzzle pieces connect?

April 2014: The United Kingdom's Serious Fraud Office froze $23 million belonging to Ukraine's largest natural gas and oil company Burisma Holding's co-founder Mykola Zlochevsky, adding him to a "wanted list," causing him to flee Ukraine amid allegations of unlawful self-enrichment.

During 2014, Vice President Biden's son, Hunter, was hired as a "director of Burisma" for $80,000-plus per month and traveled to Ukraine multiple times with Joe on Air Force Two. Note, Hunter Biden's Rosemont Seneca Partners LLC received regular transfers during 2014-2015, totaling over $3 million, while "the big guy" was Obama's Ukrainian "point man."

Early 2015: Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin began investigating Burisma Holdings and Zlochevsky, over allegations of "money laundering, tax evasion, and corruption."

March 2016: Vice President Biden threatened Ukraine then-President Poroshenko that unless he fired Shokin, the Obama administration would withhold $1 billion from Ukraine. Within six hours, he was fired. With this quid pro quo securing the firing of the prosecutor, Zlochevsky returned to Ukraine with investigations being "completed" and no charges filed.

2018: Ukrainian authorities again opened criminal proceedings against Zlochevsky concerning "theft of government funds on an especially large scale."

July 2019: President Trump asked the new Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, for assistance investigating Joe Biden's boasting of getting Shokin fired in 2016. Trump was attempting to initiate contact between Attorney General Willian Barr and President Zelensky. This conversation led Nancy Pelosi to align her Democratic majority in the House of Representatives to pass articles of impeachment against the president, falsely claiming a quid pro quo, when in fact this was an attempt to investigate genuine quid pro quo performed by Biden. The U.S. Senate struck down these charges, acquitting President Trump.

June 2023: The FBI withheld a subpoenaed document, an FD-1023 form, from Congress for over a month. This led the House of Representatives to hold the head of the FBI in contempt of Congress. This document allegedly shows Joe and Hunter receiving $5 million each in coerced bribes for U.S. policy changes from a foreign entity. Within the same 24 hours, the media were distracted from this by Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, arresting President Trump on allegations concerning presidential records.

Allegations against President Trump are based upon Biden's weaponized Washington-based FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago. If the raid was legitimate, why did the FBI request surveillance cameras to be turned off, and why did they command Trump's lawyer, "you have to leave the property right now"? The only reason you would turn off video equipment and command the lawyer to leave is because you are planning to do something illegal. However, FBI agents were captured on video raiding areas that they "weren't authorized" to go. While some say the lawyer was emailed the warrant the day before, while conducting the raid, the FBI would only allow Trump's lawyer to see the search warrant, "from about 10 feet away."

The FD-1023, which mentions coerced bribes, has been ignored since it was presented in 2020 by a trusted 10-year FBI informant. It also states that there are 15 sound recordings of these bribing negotiations with Hunter and two with Vice President Biden. These recordings are in the possession of a foreign national.

Now, it is believed the other person speaking on the tapes is none other than – Mykola Zlochevsky, who is now missing. Zlochevsky has also been revealed as an asset for Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). During the Obama administration, Obama, Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland were all briefed that Zlochevsky is an SVR asset. On the tapes, he's believed to be the one from whom Joe and Hunter are allegedly coercing bribes. The FD-1023 also allegedly "indicates that then-Vice President Biden may have been involved in Burisma's employing Hunter."

Last month, while waiting on the FBI to release the FD-1023 report, eight drones directly attacked Moscow. Ukrainian presidential adviser Podolyak stated that his country had "nothing directly to do" with the attack. Was this attack on a military installation deep within the Russian border? No. This drone attack was on the homes belonging to officers of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the SVR.

So, let's lay out these puzzle pieces. We have President Trump requesting the U.S. attorney general to speak to the president of Ukraine concerning Joe Biden's boasting of having the prosecutor fired who was investigating corrupt Hunter Biden's dealings with Burisma, resulting in Pelosi's weaponization of the House to file articles of impeachment against Trump, and also resulting in Joe Biden's weaponization of the Washington-based FBI, going places they were not authorized, to raid Trump's Mar-a-Lago home regarding declassified presidential records. After all, as Joe stated, "We just have to demonstrate that [Trump] will not take power (at 7:45 in clip)." Plus, we have an FBI-protected document detailing Hunter and Joe receiving huge coerced bribes from Burisma Holdings. The document also mentions taped conversations between the Bidens and the founder of Burisma, who just happens to be a Russian Intelligence asset. While waiting for the FBI to turn over the document to Congress, an unknown someone launches a first-ever drone strike on the housing of the Russian Intelligence agents in Moscow. Would someone weaponize our military for political purposes? Joe made such threats speaking to Second Amendment rights, saying, "If you think you are going to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons." Trying to prop up failing economic policies, Joe also stated, "Being the arsenal of democracy also means good-paying jobs for American workers."

We have lots of puzzle pieces. If they are connected, it is not a pretty picture.

