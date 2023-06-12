Rainbow oxymorons have dulled Intelligence Community

Note: This column is part of a daily series Lively is writing – "30 Days of Pride-Month Push-Back."

An oxymoron is a rhetorical self-contradiction, like combining the word "gay" – meaning some peoples' deliberate self-identification with the shameful, disease-spreading lifestyle of sodomy – with the word "pride."

Another example is defining the social goal of "diversity and inclusion" to require the active suppression and exclusion of pro-family Christians, Jews, Muslims and secular traditionalists.

America is awash in delusions, contradictions and double standards these days as the crazies who stole the 2020 election continue their vain attempt to conform our institutions to their irrational worldview without collapsing it into chaos. Nowhere is that clown-show debacle more ludicrous than in the realms of federal law enforcement and intelligence – both foreign and domestic.

In the same week Trump was indicted on blatantly bogus and political charges, bombshell new evidence of Joe Biden's glaring, pervasive and long-standing criminality earned not even the suggestion of an investigation. Instead of the FBI and CIA enforcing the law against their co-conspirator boss, both agencies changed the subject by highlighting their celebrations of "Pride Month." Here's what National Pulse had to say about that:

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) hosted a virtual event to ''commemorate Pride Month' on Tuesday, June 6, alongside the infamous Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Biden's pentagram-tattooed and occult-loving monkeypox response deputy coordinator. The event witnessed a presentation by Dr. Daskalakis entitled 'Out and Proud: Celebrating LGBT+ Diversity in the U.S. Government,' which addressed the 'importance of LGBT+ visibility in the government and health care industry.' Daskalakis is best-known for his satanic antics alongside his 'husband' as well as his recent, bondage-clad appearance in Las Vegas on behalf of the Biden White House. One of the attendees was the director of the FBI, Chris Wray. … The FBI is not alone in championing Pride Month. The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) also joined in the celebrations, stating: 'Pride Month is an occasion for all of us at the Agency to pay tribute to the rich history, community, and mission contributions of our LGBTQ+ officers.'"

We have Bill Clinton to thank for creating this particularly foul cesspool of the federal swamp. It was Clinton's Executive Order 12968 on Aug. 2, 1995, that ended the long-standing ban on top-secret security clearance for homosexuals – opening the floodgates for the LGBT takeover of U.S. Intelligence that then ensued.

Why had that ban been U.S. policy in the first place? The common wisdom holds it was based exclusively on the fact that homosexuals were especially at risk of blackmail in an era when that lifestyle was (rightfully) discouraged by society. But the greater, less recognized reason was the affinity homosexuals have always had for political intrigue and espionage. That affinity alone wouldn't be so bad from the perspective of national intelligence agencies, but the corollary tendency of homosexuals to put self-interest and loyalty to each other above national interests made them an unacceptably bad risk.

Thus Clinton's culpability in creating today's crisis of law enforcement and intelligence is enormous. With the stroke of his pen, all of the world's collective wisdom and experience about the danger of handing access to top national secrets to the most opportunistic, conspiratorial sub-culture of human society was simply thrown out the window. Slick Willie knew there would be hell to pay, but so long as he and Hillary got their cut, he was willing to sell America out to the devil. And, of course, Hillary exploited the "gay" cash cow even further as secretary of state under Obama – cooperating with him in prioritizing the LGBT agenda across and through all the federal agencies, globally, and stacking the foreign service with reprobates and reaping rich rewards politically and financially.

To be fair, Clinton pal George Bush was also complicit in this, larding the RINO GOP ranks with his own network of "gays" (the roots of the Lincoln Project) including uber-opportunist and top Romney aide Richard Grenell, whom Trump himself later appointed ambassador to Germany and then dangerously elevated to Director of National Intelligence.

In his shocking postmortem on the Nazi regime and its causes, "Germany's National Vice" (1945), German Jew Samuel Igra traced a long history of homosexual political intrigues that peaked in the build-up to World War I, contending persuasively that they triggered both the war itself and the emergence of the modern world's first political party created by homosexuals: the National Socialist German Workers Party (Nazi Party). Igra extensively quotes the memoirs of Police Commissioner Hans von Treskow of pre-Nazi Berlin (which was rife with homosexuality), including this highly germane observation:

"It is not the sense of duty towards one's fellow-men or the nation that forms the rule of conduct for homosexualists; but in every turn of life and in all their striving they think only of the good or harm they may do to their own clique of friends." [There is nothing new under the sun.]

"Germany's National Vice" has long been out of print, but I have preserved a PDF copy of the book and, perhaps more helpfully for modern researchers, have published an extensive review and analysis of it, augmented with documentation that was not available to Igra at that time. My article, titled "Germany's National Vice Revisited" is prominently featured in my book "The Poisoned Stream" at www.scottlively.store.

This is not to say that the America's alphabet agencies were untainted by corruption prior to the Clintons. The notoriously (undeclared) homosexual first director of the FBI, J. Edgar Hoover, is described thusly in Wikipedia: "Later in life and after his death, Hoover became a controversial figure as evidence of his secretive abuses of power began to surface. He was found to have routinely violated both the FBI's own policies and the very laws which the FBI was charged with enforcing, to have used the FBI to harass and sabotage political dissidents, to amass secret files for blackmailing high-level politicians, and to have collected evidence using illegal surveillance, wiretapping, and burglaries. Hoover consequently amassed a great deal of power and was able to intimidate and threaten political figures."

Sound familiar? Now, I ask you, if one self-serving in-the-closet relatively politically conservative homosexual could do that much damage to justice and the rule of law when LGBTism was a barely tolerated sub-culture, how much worse would we fare as a nation with tens of thousands of hyper-partisan "out and proud" radicals clawing for control of the seats of power in our "justice system"? I contend that is exactly what we're finding out right now.

