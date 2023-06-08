A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
|
Rare orange lobster heading to university to be studied

1 in 30 million catch

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2023 at 12:38pm
Rare orange lobster (video screenshot)

(KUTV) – A rare lobster caught in Casco Bay has students and teachers at the University of New England very excited.

The lobster, which is bright orange and has only one claw, will be going to the school to be studied.

One of the top things they are going to be looking at has to do with the environment, and whether or not it has an impact on the lobster's color.

