The real reason Democrats secretly embrace rigged elections

Truth be told, the Democratic Party has long smiled on election fraud and abuse.

Democrats’ indefensible opposition to Voter ID laws, their expansion of Election Day into “Election Month,” their flat-out unconstitutional alteration of state election laws such as occurred in 2020, their promotion of universal vote-by-mail with the simultaneous abandonment of traditional safeguards, their advocacy of the fraud-plagued practice of “ballot harvesting,” their perverse opposition to cleaning voter rolls, their insistence that ballots mailed late be counted, and a multitude of other strategies all testify to their love affair with election fraud.

Meanwhile, conservatives who support the most basic, commonsense, universally accepted standards like Voter ID are gaslighted as racists and white supremacists, and, as Joe Biden repeatedly told the nation, rabid promoters of “Jim Crow 2.0.” This despite the fact that a large majority of black and Hispanic voters in the U.S. insist they favor Voter ID laws!

The key to understanding how Democrats can feel morally superior about encouraging and abetting election fraud – which is both a crime and a mortal assault on the most essential foundation of a civilized society – is recognizing that they tend to regard their opponents not just as wrong, but as evil. As legendary columnist Charles Krauthammer put it, “To understand the workings of American politics, you have to understand this fundamental law: Conservatives think liberals are stupid. Liberals think conservatives are evil.”

Or perhaps worse than evil, if such is possible: Indeed, for many decades, Democrats have likened Republican presidents to Adolf Hitler, arguably the most reviled human being in world history.

Columnist and talk host Larry Elder recounts a few highlights of this practice, leading off with Minnesota attorney general and former congressman, Rep. Keith Ellison, a Democrat and a Muslim, “compar[ing] then-President George W. Bush and 9/11 to Adolf Hitler and the destruction of the Reichstag, the German parliament building: ‘9/11 is the juggernaut in American history and it allows ... it’s almost like, you know, the Reichstag fire,’ Ellison said. ‘After the Reichstag was burned, they blamed the Communists for it, and it put the leader of that country (Hitler) in a position where he could basically have authority to do whatever he wanted.’”

Sound insane? Just wait. “Comparing Republicans to Nazis has long been a national pastime of the Democratic Party,” explains Elder:

About Ronald Reagan, Steven F. Hayward, author of “The Age Of Reagan” wrote: “Liberals hated Reagan in the 1980s. Pure and simple. They used language that would make the most fervid anti-Obama rhetoric of the Tea Party seem like, well, a tea party. Democratic Rep. William Clay of Missouri charged that Reagan was ‘trying to replace the Bill of Rights with fascist precepts lifted verbatim from Mein Kampf.’” After Republicans took control of the House in the mid-’90s, Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., compared the newly conservative-controlled House to “the Duma and the Reichstag,” referring to the legislature set up by Czar Nicholas II of Russia and the parliament of the German Weimar Republic that brought Hitler to power. About President George W. Bush, billionaire Democratic contributor George Soros said, “(He displays the) supremacist ideology of Nazi Germany,” and that his administration used rhetoric that echoes his childhood in occupied Hungary. “When I hear Bush say, ‘You’re either with us or against us,’” Soros said, “it reminds me of the Germans.” He also said: “The (George W.) Bush administration and the Nazi and communist regimes all engaged in the politics of fear. ... Indeed, the Bush administration has been able to improve on the techniques used by the Nazi and communist propaganda machines.” Former Vice President Al Gore said: “(George W. Bush’s) executive branch has made it a practice to try and control and intimidate news organizations, from PBS to CBS to Newsweek. ... And every day, they unleash squadrons of digital brown shirts to harass and hector any journalist who is critical of the President.” … NAACP Chairman Julian Bond played the Nazi card several times. Speaking at historically black Fayetteville State University in North Carolina in 2006, Bond said, “The Republican Party would have the American flag and the swastika flying side by side.” … After the 2012 Republican National Convention, California Democratic Party Chairman John Burton said, “(Republicans) lie, and they don’t care if people think they lie. As long as you lie, (Nazi propaganda minister) Joseph Goebbels – the big lie – you keep repeating it.”

Notwithstanding the Democratic Party’s long history of concocting outrageous Hitler parallels with Republicans, the U.S. president eliciting the most extreme and widespread Hitler comparisons – by far – has been Donald J. Trump.

Joe Biden endlessly repeated “the Charlottesville lie,” which falsely held that Trump had praised “very fine” neo-Nazis at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Then, when a federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, was being attacked night after night by violent radicals attempting to burn it down, and Trump sent federal law enforcement agents to secure the building, as was his right and duty, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said: “The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.”

House Majority Whip James Clyburn echoed the Hitler comparison, telling CNN, “This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities in local communities.” CNN’s Don Lemon compared Trump to Hitler on-air, as did Democratic presidential candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke. The truth is, throughout Trump’s presidency, Democrats and media personalities continually likened the 45th U.S. president to Hitler, demonized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers as Nazi guards, and border detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

Since the only moral response to the real Hitler was to try to assassinate him (there were 16 known plots to end Hitler’s life), merely lying, deceiving and cheating in elections would seem to be not just morally acceptable – but a moral imperative, according to this worldview.

Gaslighters accusing others of gaslighting

In every area of life and policy, the ruling elite has tried to confuse, distract, project, accuse and intimidate the American public into believing that normal, patriotic, Bible-believing folks, such as have loved and protected this uniquely blessed nation generation after generation, are somehow would-be terrorists.

Indeed, in keeping with a trademark practice of the Left – accusing others of the very evils they themselves commit – today’s elite class routinely condemns conservatives for “gaslighting” America. A story by CNN Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza, headlined “Kayleigh McEnany is gaslighting America,” is entertainingly illustrative of how real gaslighting works. The article starts:

On Tuesday night … former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said these words: “When President Trump was president, you didn’t see crisis after crisis. You just didn’t see it.” Yes. She really said that. With a straight face. (And yes, of course, she was on Fox News with Jesse Watters.) The crisis-free administration that McEnany is envisioning included (among other things): • Donald Trump being impeached by the House for an attempted quid pro quo with Ukraine • Donald Trump being impeached by the House for his role in the January 6 Capitol riot … • The Covid-19 pandemic ravaging across the United States • 37 people and entities being charged with crimes as part of Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Seven people were sentenced to prison. … What McEnany is doing here is classic gaslighting. She is trying to make you believe that the way you remember the last four years is wrong.

In reality, of course, the various crises CNN enumerates – with the exception of COVID, a genuine crisis though not of Trump’s making – were all dramas created by gaslighting Democrats! Impeaching Trump for a routine phone call with the Ukrainian president, impeaching him again for “inciting an insurrection” that wasn’t an insurrection and that he didn’t incite, the grotesque Mueller investigation that totally failed to demonstrate that Trump “colluded with the Russians” – these were indeed “crises,” but they weren’t created by Trump. They were the intentional result of epic Democratic lying, spying, lawbreaking, election fraud, corruption and gaslighting.

‘Most diabolical administration’

To understand what’s truly occurring on the deepest level in today’s America requires a shift away from the conventional political terminology of “left-right,” “liberal-conservative,” “Democrat-Republican.”

Indeed, everything being explored here ultimately boils down to matters of good and evil.

As mega-bestselling author of “American Marxism” and talk-host Mark Levin observed, Joe Biden has led the “most diabolical presidency and most diabolical Democratic Party, probably since slavery.”

“Diabolical,” of course, means “characteristic of the Devil, or so evil as to be suggestive of the Devil.” And in light of the Bible’s memorable characterization of the Devil as “the accuser of the brethren” (Revelation 12:10), it’s chilling to consider that good and decent Americans, the vast majority self-identifying as Christians, have never ever been falsely accused of so much evil by their own diabolical leader class as they are in the current era.

Just as the villain in the classic 1944 film “Gaslight” was superficially charming, intelligent, apparently thoughtful and caring, knowledgeable and supposedly looking out for the interests of his wife, in today’s America the power elite pretend to care about the people they rule. They likewise pretend to care about justice and equality, and condemn racism and bigotry. But it’s all an act. Their true motivations are entirely selfish and narcissistic, revolving around their desperate addiction to power, glory, privilege and worship.

To perpetuate this massive pretense, they must confuse, seduce and intimidate normal, conscience-driven people into questioning their own sanity, their perceptions of right and wrong, of moral and immoral, good and evil. Which is to say, they must gaslight.

Otherwise, the light would shine brightly on all of their darkness, their grandiose schemes and pretensions would be exposed, they would be seen for what they truly are – and their time would finally be over.

