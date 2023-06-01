A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
THE FINAL FRONTIER
Record 17 people are in Earth orbit at the same time right now

Astronauts hail from 5 different countries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 1, 2023 at 3:41pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(SPACE) – The total number of people in Earth orbit is now at a record high, though only for a short time.

With the launch of China's three-person Shenzhou 16 mission on Monday (May 29) at 9:31 p.m. EDT (0131 GMT or 9:31 a.m. Beijing Time on May 30), the population in orbit grew to 17.

The previous record, set during the privately funded Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, was 14 people.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







