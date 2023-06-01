Record 17 people are in Earth orbit at the same time right now

(SPACE) – The total number of people in Earth orbit is now at a record high, though only for a short time.

With the launch of China's three-person Shenzhou 16 mission on Monday (May 29) at 9:31 p.m. EDT (0131 GMT or 9:31 a.m. Beijing Time on May 30), the population in orbit grew to 17.

The previous record, set during the privately funded Inspiration4 mission in September 2021, was 14 people.

