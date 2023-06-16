Retail giant capitalizes on tiny home craze with $44,000 'Getaway Pad'

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Home Depot is cashing in on the tiny house craze as millions of Americans are priced out of homes due to the worst housing affordability crisis in a generation.

Called the "Getaway Pad," the 540-square-foot kit home has enough space for a living room, kitchen, one full bathroom, a bedroom, and a rooftop deck accessible by a spiral staircase. The "framing kit" costs $43,832.

The tiny home is a framing kit made by PLUS 1. Home Depot said, "Most finishings you'll need to complete your personal space such as doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, and finishes" are available on its website or at stores. This means the home could cost thousands of dollars more, depending on how one furnishes the inside.

