A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyLIFE AND LEISURE
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Retail giant capitalizes on tiny home craze with $44,000 'Getaway Pad'

Worst housing affordability crisis in a generation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:08pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(ZEROHEDGE) – The Home Depot is cashing in on the tiny house craze as millions of Americans are priced out of homes due to the worst housing affordability crisis in a generation.

Called the "Getaway Pad," the 540-square-foot kit home has enough space for a living room, kitchen, one full bathroom, a bedroom, and a rooftop deck accessible by a spiral staircase. The "framing kit" costs $43,832.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The tiny home is a framing kit made by PLUS 1. Home Depot said, "Most finishings you'll need to complete your personal space such as doors, windows, electrical, plumbing, and finishes" are available on its website or at stores. This means the home could cost thousands of dollars more, depending on how one furnishes the inside.

TRENDING: Preacher torches school board after reading from disturbing book allowed in district

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Cult death toll passes 300, with more exhumations planned
Regional banks scramble to unload commercial real estate loans, fearing new crisis
Retailers preparing for discount-heavy, down holiday season
Retail giant capitalizes on tiny home craze with $44,000 'Getaway Pad'
Breastfeeding may keep new mothers from developing Type 2 diabetes
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×