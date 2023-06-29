A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Revival still going strong after 8 months

Continues to bless and save hundreds

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:09pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Unsplash)

(Unsplash)

(THE NEW AMERICAN) – Move over, Asbury! Hammond, Louisiana’s revival that began last October shows no signs of slowing.

Hammond, Louisiana, some 750 miles south of Wilmore, Kentucky (where the Asbury Revival broke out in February), is the site of a revival that is well into its eighth month and continues to bless and save hundreds.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Since the revival began on Oct. 16, 2022 at the Old Zion Hill Baptist Church, thousands have come – and continue to come – to hear evangelist David Harrison of the Voice of Hope Ministries.

TRENDING: Top library official goes public with scheme to pounce on Christians

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







As fentanyl crisis wreaks havoc on blue city, mayor fights for more ... food trucks
Titan sub wreckage with 'presumed human remains' offloaded at Canadian port
Thousands of U.S. prisoners to get free, government-funded college education
Cancer fund suggests doctors replace 'vagina' with trans-inclusive 'bonus hole'
University creates language guide that erases 'man' and 'mother' from existence
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×