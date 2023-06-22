RFK Jr.: Obama 'made a golden handshake with the devil'

A newly posted video of an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat candidate for the 2024 nomination for president, reveals how it was Barack Obama who actually made Big Pharma a part of his political party.

And, he said, it was when Obama "made a golden handshake with the devil."

Kennedy explains that Obama needed the pharmaceutical industry in his corner in ordered to get his Obamacare through Congress.

In fact, Kennedy said, he "couldn't get it through Congress without them."

So he signed on to the "golden handshake with the devil," which, Kennedy said "was to say the government now will pay for the purchases of drugs and we will agree not to bargain."

That's what Big Pharma wanted and that's what Big Pharma got, he charged.

That lone idea involved hundreds of billions of dollars in ultimate purchases, he charged.

The issue was that while Republicans had a platform that members could accept campaign donations from tobacco, oil, coal, chemical and gun industries, the Democrats were limited to unions and lawyers.

They were, in fact, he said, starved for cash.

The deal opened up Democrat access to the lobbyists for pharmaceuticals, who make up a bigger part of the Washington lobby than any other group.

Now, he said, Democrats are a "solid ally" of pharmaceutical industry leaders.

