FaithTESTING THE FAITH
Richard Dawkins' ex-right-hand man converts to Christianity

'Jesus is who He says He is'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 29, 2023 at 1:06pm
(TOTAL NEWS) – The man who worked in Richard Dawkins’ inner circle and helped spread his message around the world says he converted to Christianity in a new interview.

Josh Timonen, who helped launch Dawkins’ website and traveled the world with Dawkins, apologizes in new video to academic Ray Comfort, questioning everything he once believed in the midst of a pandemic He said his atheistic beliefs began to change.

Dawkins in his popular book delusion of god, mentioned Timonen and thanked him for his work. Timonen’s name appears in multiple works by Dawkins, both in print and on video.

