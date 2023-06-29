Richard Dawkins' ex-right-hand man converts to Christianity

(TOTAL NEWS) – The man who worked in Richard Dawkins’ inner circle and helped spread his message around the world says he converted to Christianity in a new interview.

Josh Timonen, who helped launch Dawkins’ website and traveled the world with Dawkins, apologizes in new video to academic Ray Comfort, questioning everything he once believed in the midst of a pandemic He said his atheistic beliefs began to change.

Dawkins in his popular book delusion of god, mentioned Timonen and thanked him for his work. Timonen’s name appears in multiple works by Dawkins, both in print and on video.

