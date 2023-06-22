The rise of extreme tourism

(AXIOS) – Adventurers around the world are shelling out big bucks to travel to remote — and often dangerous — parts of the Earth.

The big picture: Several factors, including new technologies and post-pandemic demand, are driving a surge in extreme tourism. The world's wealthiest thrill-seekers are pushing tourism to its limits.

"There are very few places on the planet that people have never been, and the demand for a unique trip increases its price and value," says James Petrick, a professor at Texas A&M who studies tourism and recreation.

