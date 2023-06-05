A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Robert Hanssen, former FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, dead

Approached the Soviets and began spying in 1979

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 5, 2023 at 7:07pm
Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen was found dead in his prison cell on Monday.

Former FBI agent Robert Hanssen was found dead in his prison cell on Monday.

(CBS NEWS) -- Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was one of the most damaging spies in American history, was found dead in his prison cell Monday morning, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Hanssen, 79, was arrested in 2001 and pleaded guilty to selling highly classified material to the Soviet Union and later Russia. He was serving a life sentence at the federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

Hanssen was found unresponsive and staff immediately initiated life-saving measures, Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Kristie Breshears said in a statement.

