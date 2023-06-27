Rock bottom: Kamala hits worst VP favorability rating in poll history

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Vice President Kamala Harris earned the lowest vice-presidential favorability rating in NBC News poll history with a net-negative rating of -17.

Among respondents in a 1,000-person June 2023 NBC poll, 32% had a positive view of Harris and and 49% had a negative view of her, including 39% who had a “very negative view,” according to NBC News. Harris’ favorability was lower than that of former vice presidents Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Dick Cheney and Al Gore, according to NBC.

TRENDING: Civilizations clash – in Ukraine and at home

The Biden administration has made efforts to shore up Harris‘ favorability among voters by prominently displaying her on the reelection campaign website and having her focus on issues that are popular with the party’s base, including infrastructure and abortion. Despite low favorability ratings, most Democrats would be comfortable with Harris taking over the presidency in Biden’s place if he were unable to complete a second term, a a June Suffolk/USA Today poll found.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Pence hit a -4% net rating in 2019, Biden hit +4% in 2010, Cheney had a +23% rating in 2003 and Gore had a +15% rating in 1995, according to NBC.

The NBC poll found that 43% of voters approve of Biden’s job performance and 53% disapprove for a net approval rating of -10%.

Is Kamala Harris the worst U.S. vice president ever? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!