Russian coup averted? Wagner chief orders troops to turn around 'to avoid bloodshed'

Belarusian president claimed to have brokered a deal

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2023 at 4:31pm
(FOX NEWS) – Yevgeny Prigozhin announced through a post on social media that his troops are "turning our columns around … to avoid bloodshed."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly revealed he had initiated negotiations with Prigozhin on behalf of and under the authorization of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The negotiations lasted throughout the day.

Prigozhin agreed to stop the movement of his company toward Moscow. "At the moment, an absolutely profitable and acceptable option for solving the situation is on the table with security guarantees for the Wagner PMC fighters," a statement from the Belarusian government claimed.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







