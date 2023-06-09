Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected]

[Regarding a "pride" flag on the set of "The Chosen":]

Wrong! I don't care what size sodomites flag was shown – any size is too much! We must stand up completely to the satanic sodomites and any of their abominations. It is precisely because we have allowed this evil to propagate itself, that we now have an out of control immoral weed taking over our national Christian garden.

Why is it we aren't worried about our Christian witness when we condemn criminal murderers, criminal thieves, criminal drug dealers, criminal wife beaters etc.? But let a drag queen poison our children's minds in school, a sodomite grooming club, forced sodomy acceptance and promotion, and the church folds and says we can't take the chance of offending or hurting their feelings.

Wake up, ol' sleeper! STAND! If they continue to choose hell, it was, is and always will be their responsibility.

Bruce Collier

Making stuff up

I was on the set of "The Chosen" one day in April. I had conflicted feelings about being on the show, because of content I heard about that does not line up with the Bible. The show makes up a lot of things, and I finally watched the first two episodes after being on set. Those are the only two episodes I've seen.

They make cast agree not to share what you see, but I saw things that were not right – in the script and on set.

[name withheld]

Condoning sin

"The Chosen" director Dallas Jenkins' arrogant response in itself is a negative for any true believer, and misleading statements condone sin and leads people astray.

Lucifer did the same thing to Eve in the Garden. Underestimating true believers in Jesus Christ and the Gospel given by God is a big mistake. Jenkins appears to be just another profiteer in the film business. You don't accuse your clientele, customers, followers, audience and especially true believing Christians of being confused.

Look at Chick-fil-A and now you know. Same thing – simple exploitation for profit and personal gain. God demands purity.

Rudy

A simple answer

Joseph, you wrote, "Would the discovery of Sodom & Gomorrah cause people to repent?"

To answer the question posed by the title, "No."

The godless communists have had over 100 years to insinuate themselves into every position of authority no matter how small. Their objective from the get go was the complete destruction of the United States. And they have been wildly successful.

Jim Phillips

Question and answer

Joseph, your "Did Jesus come to start a new religion?" article was great. It was a wonderful concise answer, to a troubling challenge many "people of faith" have received from me over time. So, thank you.

Warmest wishes,

Robert

A high failure rate

Sorry, Mr. Root, but your idea about requiring "lie detector tests" (I prefer to use the more technically appropriate name polygraph tests) for federal employees, including presumably the president and other high office holders, is sheer nonsense! Aside from it being an all-around bad and unreliable practice, no one in our federal government would be able to "pass" such a test! You do know, don't you, that it seems 99% of upper-level government employees are crooks and liars!

Tom Arnold

