Satanic Temple to host 'Let Us Burn' events at state capitols to promote 'religious liberty'

The Satanic Temple (TST) announced last week that it is raising money to host a “Let Us Burn” music tour at state capitols.

TST is looking to bring Satanic Planet, described as an “experimental avant industrial band,” to different states in the name of “religious liberty” and “pluralism,” according to the announcement. The tour is designed to specifically respond to Christian musician Sean Feucht’s “Let Us Worship” concert tour, which has performed in several state capitols.

“According to law, the government must remain neutral regarding religious viewpoints when granting permission to parties seeking to take advantage of public accommodations,” TST wrote in the press announcement. “For this reason, the fact that public representatives have allowed Feucht to perform openly Christian events within state capitol buildings, leaves little in the way of a legal rationale whereby Satanic Planet might be denied.”

TST is looking to raise $15,000 for the tour and has raised nearly $3,000 with 53 days left to complete the goal, according to the announcement. The band’s first single “Baphomet,” a deity worshiped by multiple occult groups and TST’s mascot, was released in 2021 and the musicians often include “unbaptisms” during their shows.

“Feucht is openly a theocrat who courts the attention of politicians and seeks to proselytize through his performances,” Lucien Greaves, co-founder of TST and Satanic Planet frontperson, said in the announcement. “He has his opinions, and we have ours, but one thing the government can not do is preference his viewpoint over ours by giving him exclusive access to perform a concert on the Capitol grounds. That stage is every bit as much ours as it is his, so, in the name of pluralism and religious liberty, there are some state capitols that are likely soon to be hosting Satanic Planet shows.”

The temple also indicated that if their request was denied then they would seek legal action against the parties who decided to not allow them to perform, according to the announcement. TST instigated a similar campaign against Christian Good News Clubs in elementary schools by starting their own After School Satan Club, arguing that “the evangelical after-school clubs have created the need for Satanic after-school clubs to offer a contrasting balance to student’s extracurricular activities,” according to their website.

TST and Feucht did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

