School board stunner: Vote bans boys from girls' bathrooms

A Texas school board that flipped to a conservative majority in September passed a policy Wednesday that prohibits boys from using the girl’s bathroom, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The Keller Independent School Board voted 5-0 on a policy that mandates that educators use pronouns to address students that correspond with their biological sex, according to the Dallas Morning News. The board also passed a policy that requires students to use bathrooms as they correspond with their “gender assigned at birth.”

“[The new policies] lay the groundwork for protecting kids and educators. I also think they basically help us get off to a good start for the upcoming school year,” Charles Randklev, the Keller Independent School Board president, told the outlet.

Under the new policy, school districts can accommodate students who wish to use a single-stall bathroom rather than use a restroom on the basis of biological sex, the Dallas Morning News reported.

“I don’t appreciate you taking my parental rights away by deciding how my child is to be addressed,” Meredith Rentz, a parent of a transgender student within the district, told the outlet.

In May, two conservative candidates endorsed by the 1776 Project PAC, a political group that helps school board members against Critical Race Theory get elected, won their elections giving the party four of the five seats, according to the Christian Post. The board flipped its majority in September, following funding and endorsements from Patriot Mobile, a Christian wireless provider, and other PACs, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The grassroots organization has picked up key school board wins across the country, including Wisconsin and Illinois.

Across the country, school districts, parents and lawmakers are debating whether to separate bathrooms on the basis of gender identity or biological sex; in Florida, a school district reversed its policy to require students to use bathrooms on the basis of biological sex rather than gender identity. Kansas lawmakers approved a piece of legislation in April that would prohibit biological males from using the women’s bathroom.

The Keller Independent School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

