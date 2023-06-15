School bus driver changes kindergartner's life

(FOX 8 LIVE) – An unlikely pairing that became best friends is what happened to a bus driver for Berkeley County School District known as “Mr. Charles” when he met Kameron, a Cane Bay Elementary student that just finished kindergarten.

Kameron is Mr. Charles’ second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school bus out of over 70 of his students.

For Kameron, kindergarten did not start out like the average kid. “We found that he was having a lot of negative behavior issues that landed him in the principal’s office several times a day almost every single day,” Kelly Eisenberg, Kameron’s mom, said.

