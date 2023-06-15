A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
School bus driver changes kindergartner's life

Unlikely pairing became best friends

WND News Services
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:51pm
(Unsplash)

(FOX 8 LIVE) – An unlikely pairing that became best friends is what happened to a bus driver for Berkeley County School District known as “Mr. Charles” when he met Kameron, a Cane Bay Elementary student that just finished kindergarten.

Kameron is Mr. Charles’ second pickup and drop-off in the mornings and afternoons on his school bus out of over 70 of his students.

For Kameron, kindergarten did not start out like the average kid. “We found that he was having a lot of negative behavior issues that landed him in the principal’s office several times a day almost every single day,” Kelly Eisenberg, Kameron’s mom, said.

Read the full story ›

